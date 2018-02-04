× Thousands in Forsyth and Surry counties without power on Sunday

About 5,000 people in Forsyth and Surry counties are without power on Sunday afternoon.

There are about 3,200 people without power in Forsyth County and about 2,000 people without power in Surry County.

Power is expected to be restored in Forsyth by about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There is no current estimated time of restoration for Surry.

The first outage was reported in Forsyth shortly after 11:30 a.m. In Surry, it was about 12 p.m.

There is about 13,000 power outages in North Carolina, according to Ana Gibbs, Duke Energy spokeswoman. Gibbs said the outages were caused by inclement weather.

Snow and sleet fell across the mountains and foothills early Sunday morning and the Piedmont saw some freezing rain.

Forsyth and Surry were both under a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday morning. The advisories have since expired.