Man facing murder charges in Thomasville woman's overdose death arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A third person who faces a murder charge after a Thomasville woman died of a drug overdose has been arrested.

Timothy Allen Hamrick, 45, of Thomasville, faces second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Hilda Marie Meadows, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 18, 2017, officers were called to 313 Maple Lane off Black Lake Road to investigate a possible overdose death. Deputies found Meadows, of the residence, dead.

William Junious Corder, 35, Jessica Elizabeth Goins, 34, have already been arrested. They were each jailed under $200,000 bonds.

Corder and Goins provided the opioids to Meadows and Hamrick, and Hamrick injected the drugs into Meadows, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Hamrick on Friday after a four-day search. He was jailed in Davidson County under a $500,000 secured bond and has court planned for later this month.