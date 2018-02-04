Justin Timberlake pays tribute to Prince during Super Bowl halftime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Justin Timberlake did not disappoint on Sunday night as the Super Bowl halftime performer.

Timberlake sang a medley of his classic hits, including "Cry Me A River," "Suit & Tie," "SexyBack," "Senorita," "Mirrors," and "My Love," and a mix of some of his newer songs, including his 2016 chart topping single, "Can't Stop The Feeling" and "Filthy," the new track off his newly-released "Man of the Woods" album.

The highlight was the cover of Prince's "I Would Die 4 U," which Timberlake sang along with a video of the Purple One's original performance of the song. It was a fitting tribute since the Super Bowl was in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Rumors circulated over the weekend that Timberlake would employ the use of Prince's hologram for the halftime show.

Prince's longtime pal and former collaborator Sheila E. took to Twitter prior to the performance to assure fans that she had spoken to Timberlake and that he had no plans to use a hologram.

Prince famously said in a 1998 interview with Guitar World that he despised the use of holograms.