× Dead goose falls from the sky and knocks a hunter unconscious

EASTON, Md. – A dead goose fell from the sky and knocked a hunter unconscious.

The Washington Post reported that it happened Thursday afternoon as 51-year-old Robert Meilhammer was hunting with some friends in Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The group was hunting waterfowl when somebody fired on a flock of Canada geese overhead, according to the paper.

One of the geese fell from the sky and hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing facial injuries. He had to be taken to the hospital.

Meilhammer’s head injury has been described as “severe.” He also lost two teeth.

Canada geese can weigh up to about 12 pounds and can have a wingspan of about six feet.