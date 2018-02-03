Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for multiple Piedmont counties early Sunday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for multiple Piedmont counties from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday.

The counties affected include Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin.

Freezing rain is expected and could result in slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges. A light glaze of ice accumulation is expected.

Most the freezing rain is expected between 7 and 10 a.m. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by the late morning, ending the freezing rain threat.

Multiple churches in the area are closed or delayed on Sunday. Click here for the full list, updated every five minutes.

Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation are preparing the roads for the weather.

Brine was used in parts of Forsyth County and High Point on Friday and trucks will be on stand-by in Winston-Salem early Sunday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain could cause difficulty driving. Drivers should use caution and should be prepared for slippery roads.