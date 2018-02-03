× Police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a convenience store in Winston-Salem at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

A man with a gun entered the Speedway at 566 Old Hollow Road at about midnight and demanded money, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

The suspect took the money and ran off headed north, according to police. Nobody was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.