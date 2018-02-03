Winter Weather Advisory issued for most the FOX8 viewing area from early Sunday morning to 10 a.m., counties near Virginia border until 12 p.m.

Most the FOX8 viewing area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from early Sunday morning until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The mountains and foothills as well as counties near the North Carolina and Virginia border will be under the advisory until noon.

Early Sunday morning, snow and sleet is likely across the mountains and foothills and in the Piedmont and freezing rain will fall.

Between 7 and 8 a.m., snow and sleet across the mountains and foothills will change to freezing rain. The heart of the freezing rain will fall across the Triad between 7 and 10 a.m. By 11 a.m., the freezing rain will change to cold rain.

Ice will be light across the region. But there is a chance the Piedmont could see more ice, roughly around a tenth of an inch, from Forsyth County to the foothills and mountains.

Multiple churches in the area are closed or delayed on Sunday. Click here for the full list, updated every five minutes.

The western section of the FOX8 viewing area will see a cold rain, so higher ice totals will be possible from Forsyth County to the mountains.

Bridges, overpasses, stairs, stair railings and some spots on the roads could be slick.

Sunday night into Monday morning will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper-20s to lower-30s.

Any leftover moisture on the roads Monday morning could turn into ice, which could result in isolated slick spots on Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with lows in the mid-20s and afternoon highs in the lower-50s.