FBI asks people to stop sharing child pornography video on Facebook

Law enforcement officials across the country are asking people to stop sharing a video of child pornography on Facebook.

The people in the video have been identified and the Alabama Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation, according to Shelley Lynch, the public information officer for the FBI out of Charlotte.

Lynch said anyone who gets the video sent to them should delete it and should not forward it, share it or post it.

Sharing the video would be disseminating child porn, a crime.

Anyone who has received a message of the video, can call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.