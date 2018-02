× Davidson County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in the northern part of the county.

Victor Manuel Cervantes-Ramirez, 18, is charged in the death of 34-year-old Derrick Demont DeWalt.

It happened at about 5 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Frye Bridge Road in the Arcadia community, according to the sheriff’s office.