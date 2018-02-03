× Davidson County man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Authorities have arrested a Davidson County man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Nicolas Kinlaw, Jr., 42, has been charged with three counts of statutory rape, in crimes that allegedly took place between August and December 2017.

The victim was 9 at the time and reported the crimes to a counselor, who informed police in December.

The victim was taken to the Dragonfly House abuse treatment center for a forensic exam, where enough evidence was developed to identify Kinlaw as the suspect.

The suspect has court planned for Monday.