Davidson County man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
LEXINGTON, N.C. – Authorities have arrested a Davidson County man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.
Nicolas Kinlaw, Jr., 42, has been charged with three counts of statutory rape, in crimes that allegedly took place between August and December 2017.
The victim was 9 at the time and reported the crimes to a counselor, who informed police in December.
The victim was taken to the Dragonfly House abuse treatment center for a forensic exam, where enough evidence was developed to identify Kinlaw as the suspect.
The suspect has court planned for Monday.