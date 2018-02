Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWSONVILLE, N.C. – Crews from more than 20 departments are on the scene of a large fire in Stokes County.

Crews were called to the fire, reported at 2655 Piney Grove Church Road, at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from Stokes, Rockingham and Forsyth counties are all on the scene.