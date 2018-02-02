Western Guilford Middle School is moving to a new location next door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Piles of boxes stuffed with books, desk items and trophies are packed against the Western Guilford Middle School hallway walls.

The boxes are ready to be taken to the new middle school facility next door.

"Moving into something brand new, making it our own and going to be the first to graduate," said eighth-grade student Kaleb McKee.

Office support staff member Elizabeth Edmonds has many memories of the old school, going back 24 years.

She said not a week goes by that a former student doesn't come for a visit.

"It makes you feel old, but it makes you feel good,” Edmonds said.

Principal Patrice Brown said it's an honor to be a part of a school with so much history, but now the time has come to look toward the future.

The first official day in the new building is February 20th.

Brown’s main concern is making sure the students are oriented and know where to go and what to do.

Brown and others said there are a few things they won't miss about the former middle school, including repairs such as leaks and holes.