‘That’s creepy’: Burglar spends 7 hours in couple’s home as they slept

SEATTLE -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglar who spent seven hours between midnight and 7 a.m. creeping around the back patio of a couple's home in Seattle.

He was right outside their bedroom while they were sleeping on Dec. 30, according to KCPQ.

"It's kinda scary. Guy is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could have done?" said victim Gary Laws.

The thief stole clothing, a dog bed, and other items -- after he used the couple's hot tub.

"That's creepy and really unnerving. It's not about the items, it's that this is not acceptable behavior for anybody. I don't care what their circumstances are. There's ways to do things and this is definitely not the way to do it," said Laws.