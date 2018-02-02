× Silver Alert issued for missing Greensboro man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man whose disappearance prompted a Silver Alert.

Donald Eugene Roberts was reported missing from 4108 Baylor Street in Greensboro. He was last seen around 6 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Roberts is believed to be suffering from dementia or some form of cognitive impairment.

He is white, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing brown-framed glasses, a black North Face jacket, a long-sleeved flannel shirt, khaki pants and black leather shoes.

Roberts is believed to be driving a 1997 Lincoln Town car with a North Carolina license plate of CHS7277. His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information about Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287.