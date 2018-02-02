× Police looking for two suspects accused of stealing 10 bags of Tide pods from North Carolina grocery store

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing 10 bags of Tide pods from a North Carolina grocery store.

WECT reported that the suspects entered a Food Lion in Wilmington on Wednesday afternoon and stuffed the pods in 10 bags, their coats and their pants.

Officers were called to the store, but are still looking for the suspects.

A recent online challenge has teenagers biting into Tide pods and posting the videos on social media. But the trend has also resulted in a spike of calls to poison control.

Tide’s parent company, Proctor and Gamble, has released numerous statements about the danger over the last several weeks.

Some Walmart store have started locking up their Tide pods.