Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing woman in Greensboro last month

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Greensboro last month.

Rodney Lamont Greenfield, 24, faces in first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Janea Anjanea Denny, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds outside a home at 1713 Alexandria Road on Jan. 5. A neighbor called police after hearing gunshots.

Greenfield is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to manufacture a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was arrested Friday after police were called about a suspicious person at the J. Douglas Gaylon Bus Depot.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.