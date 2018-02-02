× Passenger duct taped, zip-tied after allegedly attacking attendants during flight to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was duct taped and zip-tied after allegedly attacking flight attendants during a flight to Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to WSOC.

The flight from Dallas was getting ready to land when officials say Charlene Harriott left her seat in the back of the plane and started sprinting toward the front door. Federal documents stated that the plane was just 200 feet above the ground when Harriott began running.

Out of concern for the other passengers, the flight attendants left their jump seats and chased after Harriott.

Harriot then bit, hit and kicked the attendants as they tried to restrain her. They were eventually able to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her in first class, the station reported.

According to court documents, the reporting officer later found Harriott with restrained with the ties and tape around her ankles and wrists. The officer noted that she “appeared to be on drugs.”

Harriott faces several charges, including assault and battery.