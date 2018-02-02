× Multiple injuries reported in school bus crash near Efland

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Thirteen people were injured after a bus carrying special needs children crashed in Orange County on Friday.

WTVD reported that a Caswell County Schools activity bus crashed in the 4600 block of Highland Farm Road near the intersection of Efland-Cedar Grove Road.

Crews are working to get all of the students evaluated, including special needs students that are still on the bus.

Sheriff Blackwood says no other cars were involved. The bus left the road, over-corrected and spun around.