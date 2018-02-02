Greensboro student has heart for community, helping others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Walking the yard at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro reminds Jordan Taylor he must do his best.

The modest 16-year-old is on his way to the top.

He says it took some time for him to get it.

"Most of my freshman year I didn't do so well, and in my sophomore year, I had to pick it up and I started getting better study habits and paying attention in class more," he said. "Now, I think I'm on a roll."

Taylor attends the Middle College at A&T.

He also volunteers to feed people who are homeless.

In three years, he's earned more than 200 community service hours... and he wants to go into nursing.

"I like helping people and I'm OK in the sciences, so I thought it'd make sense," he said.

