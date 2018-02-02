‘Glee’ star Mark Salling cause of death revealed

The Los Angeles Coroner has revealed the cause of death in the suicide of “Glee” star Mark Salling.

According to the Los Angeles Coroner, the cause of death is asphyxia by hanging.

He was found dead earlier this week.

Salling, 35, who pleaded guilty in October to a charge of child pornography possession, was found at the Los Angeles River in Sunland.

Sentencing in the case was set to begin in March.

In pleading guilty, the former actor admitted to downloading 50,000 images of child pornography on his computer, according to the Los Angeles Times. He also possessed 4,000 photos and 1,600 videos on a thumb drive.

Salling portrayed Noah “Puck” Puckerman in 96 episodes of “Glee” from 2009 to 2015, according to IMDB.com. He also appeared in the films “Rocky Road” and “Glee: the 3D Concert Movie.”