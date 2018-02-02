Duke Energy to pass tax savings along to customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Duke Energy plans to pass along savings from the new federal tax law to its North Carolina customers.

“This is a unique opportunity that allows us to reduce customer bills in the short term while also helping to offset future rate increases,” said Duke Energy’s North Carolina President David Fountain. “With a balanced approach, our customers can benefit from a reduction in the corporate income tax rate, while we continue to make smart investments on behalf of our customers.”

Duke officials said it's too early to determine the impact of any changes on customers' energy bills.