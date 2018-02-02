× Dennis Edwards, the lead singer of the legendary vocal group ‘The Temptations,’ has died at age 74

CHICAGO – Dennis Edwards, the lead singer of the legendary vocal group “The Temptations,” has died at age 74, according to TMZ, citing the singer’s family.

Edwards joined the Temptations in 1968, replacing David Ruffin and sang with the group from 1968 to 1976, 1980 to 1984 and 1987 to 1989.

Edwards sang Grammy-winning songs including “Papa was a Rollin’ Stone,” “Cloud Nine,” “Ball of Confusion” and “I Can’t Get Next to You.”

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 with The Temptations.

The singer’s death came after a lengthy undisclosed illness, according to Hip-hopvibe.com.

The Temptations released a series of successful singles and albums with Motown Records during the 1960s and 1970s.