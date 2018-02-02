× Additional arrests, charges in Christmas Eve shooting in Gibsonville

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Four additional people face charges in connection with a shooting on Christmas Eve in Gibsonville, according to a news release from Gibsonville police.

Donald Robert Stanfield, 36, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen after officers were called to the 800 block of East Joyner Street shortly before 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro and is in stable condition.

Justin Dontrese Bolden, 19, and Xjavier Ahmad Taylor, 20, both of Reidsville, are each charged with conspiracy to purchase marijuana, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted first-degree murder.

Police are still looking for Bolden and Taylor.

Prince Solomon Rogers, 20, of Reidsville, is charged with conspiracy to purchase marijuana and accessory after the fact to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held under a $1,500 bond in the Alamance County Detention Center.

A fourth person, who is currently in the Polk Correctional Institute, will be charged with conspiracy to purchase marijuana.

Jose Demaris Charles, 17, of Reidsville, who made headlines in Greensboro after his mother accused the city’s police department of mistreating her son during his 2016 arrest, was charged last month with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and attempted first-degree murder. He will also be charged with conspiracy to purchase marijuana.

Charles is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.