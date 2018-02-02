× 2 accused of stealing money from woman during Lexington church service

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people are accused of stealing money from a Lexington church employee’s purse during a service on Sunday, according to a press release.

Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office went to Midway United Methodist Church after two suspects reportedly stole money from the church’s office during the service.

Following an investigation, deputies were able to identify 50-year-old Rachal Robinson and 60-year-old William Lindsay, both of Winston-Salem.

They were arrested and charged with larceny, attempted breaking and entering into a place of worship and conspiracy.

Robinson and Lindsay were taken to the Davidson County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.