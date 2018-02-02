× 13-year-old boy has scrapes and bruises after being knocked down by truck in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A child has minor scrapes and bruises after being knocked to the ground by a truck in Burlington on Friday, according to Burlington police.

The 13-year-old boy was waiting for a bus in the 400 block of Elmira St. at about 8 a.m. when he stepped into traffic.

The boy was struck by a passenger-side mirror of a 2009 Dodge pick-up and knocked down, according to a police press release.

Emergency workers took the boy to Chapel Hill Hospital and he was released shortly later.

No charges will be filed against the boy or the driver.

Anyone with any information can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.