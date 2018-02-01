Remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King

In April 2018, the nation will remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King on the 50th Anniversary of his death. Our goal is to highlight the importance of Black History Month by delivering messages from prominent, well respected Carolinians, who have unique life experiences and perspectives.

FOX8 is proud to provide an enhanced and unique focus of this important month-long celebration to our viewers throughout the Piedmont. These locally produced Black History Month vignettes will also air on FOX8.