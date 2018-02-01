× Man arrested after Reidsville police find 9-year-old alone in car filled with drugs

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested after police found a 9-year-old child inside a car filled with drugs in Reidsville, according to a press release.

On Wednesday, police were conducting surveillance on a drug suspect when they noticed a small child alone in a car. Following an investigation, they learned that the driver, Derrick Mickey Williams, was inside a sweepstakes business while the 9-year-old was alone in the vehicle.

During a search of the car, detectives found heroin, marijuana, and cocaine.

As a result, Williams was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine, possession of marijuana and child abuse.

He was taken to the Rockingham County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond. He has a Feb. 13 court date.