North Carolina island loses its only gas station

OCRACOKE, N.C. — One North Carolina island is without fuel after losing its only gas station, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Ocracoke Island, located along the Outer Banks, lost its lone fuel source, Ocracoke Station, after the provider shut off the pumps because the owner couldn’t pay the bills.

According to the newspaper, the station was badly damaged by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016, and owner Sean Death has spent all of his money repairing the station. He’s currently awaiting payment from his insurance company.

Residents are now forced to take the ferry to the mainland in Hatteras, Swan Quarter or Cedar Island to refuel. The good news is that a tank of gas can last for months on the island.

“We’re making a huge effort to get him open again,” said Hyde County manager Bill Rich.