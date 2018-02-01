× Man charged in fatal wreck on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man faces charges following a fatal wreck in Winston-Salem in December 2017, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Kevin Lamont East Jr., 18, of Winston-Salem, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, exceeding the posted speed limit and careless and reckless driving.

At 1:31 p.m. on Dec. 3, Robert Charles Shumate, 80, of Winston-Salem, was involved in a two-vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Peters Creek Parkway.

Shumate was turning left into the Bojangles’ parking lot when his vehicle was hit by a vehicle traveling south on Peters Creek Parkway.

Shumate died from his injuries on Dec. 4.

East, the driver of the other vehicle, and his two passengers had various, less severe injuries.

East was taken into custody Thursday and placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.