× Lexington man arrested in connection with string of armed robberies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Lexington man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies in North Carolina and Virginia, according to a press release.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, Winston-Salem police went to the Family Fare gas station at 2700 Peters Creek Pkwy in reference to an armed robbery. Employees told police that the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Richard Dunn, approached the register to make a small purchase.

When the employee opened the register, Dunn pulled out a knife and demanded money. He then left the store and got into a car, police say.

No one was injured.

A few minutes later, a Forsyth County deputy spotted Dunn’s car traveling on US-421 northbound. He attempted a traffic spot and the suspect vehicle failed to stop.

Following a pursuit through Forsyth County and back into Winston-Salem, Dunn’s car crashed into two parked vehicles in the 2200 block of Murphy Lane and he was taken into custody.

The passenger of the vehicle, 27-year-old Cassandra Dee Tedder, was also arrested, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Dunn is suspected in armed robberies in Thomasville, Salisbury, Lexington and Danville, Virginia. He has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and numerous traffic violations.

Anyone with additional information about Dunn’s arrest is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.