Greensboro pastor accused of taking indecent liberties with 4 children who were members of his church

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro pastor is in jail Thursday night on charges of taking indecent liberties with four children.

According to court documents, Kenneth Leon Fairbanks, 61, is charged with four counts of committing a lewd and lascivious act on a child under 16 years old.

Fairbanks was arrested Thursday, a result of what court documents say was a year-long investigation.

Court documents indicate the accusations against Fairbanks, who is a pastor at Faithworks Ministry in Greensboro, date from 1997 to 2016. The court documents indicate the victims were members at the church when they were molested.

Fairbanks is expected in court for a first appearance hearing Friday morning. Right now, he’s being held in the Guilford County Jail on a $200,000 secured bond.