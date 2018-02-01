× Fort Bragg soldier allegedly shoots, kills wife’s attacker at North Carolina home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police believe a Fort Bragg soldier shot and killed a man attacking his wife Tuesday evening, according to WTVD.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at a home in Fayetteville. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wife was reportedly outside smoking a cigarette when an unknown man approached her, pulled a gun and forced her inside the apartment.

The husband, who was upstairs, heard the commotion and shot the suspect when the attacker pointed his weapon at him.

“Military people around here, they’re gonna have guns,” said property manager Donna Quiles. “You can’t just go knock on a door and expect not to be met with a gun when you know that the military live here. And I support anybody who carries a gun to protect themselves.”

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. It’s not yet known whether any charges will be filed.