Forsyth County’s Nurse-Family Partnership plans to expand

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A free nurse home visiting program for first-time pregnant women in Forsyth County has received enough funding to expand.

In a previous FOX8 report, Nurse-Family Partnership was facing the end of grant money that funded the program for five years.

At that time, it wasn’t clear how the program would continue.

Recently, county commissioners and the state invested enough money to not only keeps the program afloat, but enough to bring on additional staff and ultimately serve more moms.

“We've had a team of five nurses up until this point which can serve 125 families at a time and now we're going to be able to add three more nurses, so we'll be able to serve 200 families at a time,” said Christine Wanous, Nurse-Family Partnership Supervisor.

Women in the program receive ongoing nurse visits from early pregnancy until the child is 2 years old.

Laura Willard went through the program when she was expecting her first child, Miracle.

Willard was excited to become a mom, but she was also concerned about her circumstances.

“Being 34 years old and being a single mother, unemployed, all the struggles that you can imagine you think of financially, ‘How are you going to be able to do this?’” she said.

Willard says the program helped guide her on what to expect during the first years of motherhood and connected her to valuable resources in the community.

“Everything that I learned being a first-time mother with Miracle, it has transpired into what I do daily,” she said.

The state and county have provided approximately $900,000 for the program to operate on a level of serving more families.

Nurse-Family Partnership expects to have three additional nurses working during spring/summer.

To qualify, expecting mothers must live in Forsyth County.

If you qualify for WIC or Medicaid, you automatically qualify for this program.

To connect with a representative about enrollment, visit NFPMoms.org or call or text (704) 332-0111.