× Duke University shuts down ‘K-Ville’ due to flu concerns

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University’s “K-Ville” is closed after some students got the flu, WTVD reports.

Krzyzewskiville, also known as K-Ville, is located outside Cameron Indoor Stadium. Students typically camp out there to get tickets for basketball games.

In a memo to Duke families, Larry Moneta, vice president for Student Affairs, said they’re taking a “cautious approach with K-Ville.”

He wrote, “To be clear, K-Ville residents are ‘on grace’ for now. We’ll be evaluating conditions daily and hope to re-open K-Ville as soon as possible.”

Moneta wrote that cases of influenza have popped up among the student population, not only at “K-Ville.”

School officials also said students won’t lose their place in line.

67 people have died across the state from the flu.

Influenza activity has increased and is now widespread in 49 states — all except Hawaii — for the week ending Jan. 13, according to the weekly flu report released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu is a contagious, viral illness that causes mild to severe symptoms that can sometimes lead to death.

There were 14,401 new laboratory-confirmed cases during the week ending January 13, bringing the season total to 74,562. These numbers do not include all people who have had the flu, as many do not see a doctor when sick.