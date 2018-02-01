Cone Health recommends virtual doctor visits during flu outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Twenty more people have died from the flu in North Carolina in the last week, bringing the death toll this flu season to 95.

Doctors are doing all they can to try to keep it from spreading, urging people with the virus to stay home.

“The problem with the flu is that it's very contagious,” said Dr. John Jenkins, with Cone Health. “People cough, people even breathing could transmit the viruses.”

“When they come in, we got to get masks on them real quickly,” he said. “We've got to sterilize where they sat. We've got to be very careful they don't spread it.”

Jenkins says instead of going to the doctor’s office or emergency room, patients with the flu should use virtual and e-visits.

The system allows patients to download an app and talk with a doctor virtually or email back and forth with a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant.

Last month, Cone Health did 700 virtual and e-visits.

Doctors say unless the symptoms are serious, it’s best to stay home and prevent others from catching it.

“You don't have to wait to schedule anything or wait til the next day,” he said.

For more information, you can visit conehealth.com. ​