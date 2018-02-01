Cleaning company sees uptick in service during flu season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This time of year, the staff at Maid Right of Greensboro expects the typical calls.

“There's a lot of activity where people are getting over the holidays and wanting to get their house cleaned back up,” owner Jim Branyon said.

However, with the number of flu cases on the rise, people are now calling for help.

“We've been hit pretty hard, one, with customers getting sick. Or even getting calls to try and prevent that. We're getting on average 10-12 calls a week for new customers,” Branyon said.

He says whenever they go into a home they use an electro-static disinfectant which he says is key to help wipe out the flu and other bacteria and viruses.

It’s a preventative measure, as schools and hospitals across the country work to try and combat the problem.

Since October, North Carolina as the seen the number of flu deaths creep up to more than 90.

“The goal is try to not transmit anything. So, you want to make sure that you are keeping your hands washed,” Branyon said.

He says if you're not able to bring in a cleaning services, you want to make sure common things you touch like light switches and door knobs are always disinfected.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, right now, there's no shortage of the flu vaccine.