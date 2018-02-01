× 20 new flu deaths reported, bringing North Carolina total to 95 this season

RALEIGH, N.C. — Twenty new flu deaths have been reported in North Carolina since Jan. 21, bringing the total number of deaths in the state this season to 95.

The World Health Organization estimates the annual epidemic results in about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness globally and 290,000 to 650,000 deaths.

This year’s flu season ranks among the most severe in recent years.

Flu is a contagious, viral illness that causes mild to severe symptoms that can sometimes lead to death.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.