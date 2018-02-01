× 2 students shot inside California middle school classroom, suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES — Two students were injured after a shooting at a California middle school Thursday morning and the suspected shooter is in custody, authorities tell KTLA.

At about 8:55 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received a call of shots fired at Sal Castro Middle School in the 1500 block of West Second Street.

Sgt. Edward Bernal with the Los Angeles School Police Department said two students may have been shot in a classroom, and that the victims — a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — were taken to a local hospital. The boy is in critical condition, while the girl is in fair condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The suspect, a female student, is in custody.