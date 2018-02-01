1 killed, another injured in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after one person was killed and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to a press release.

At about 10:40 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Ingleside Drive near the Peeler Recreation Center in reference to an aggravated assault. Arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other, identified as 35-year-old Osberry Diles, was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the double shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Greensboro Police still on scene of a double shooting that took place last night on Ingleside Drive. One person dead another in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/kIQoV7GTI5 — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) February 1, 2018