UNCG police investigating armed robbery on campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery on the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s campus Wednesday evening. Police say both men are considered to be armed and dangerous.

UNCG police say a student called them reporting the robbery at Reynolds Hall around 6 p.m.

Police identified one of the suspects as Chandler Lee, who also goes by the name Liu Chan. They have not yet identified the second suspect.

Police say the two men are not students at UNCG. Reynolds Hall requires a student ID to access. Police say they’re interviewing students who live there to figure out how Lee and the other suspect got inside the dorm.

“Typically, we see that sometimes they will piggy back off or another user or that someone will actually let them in,” UNCG Police Chief Paul Lester said. “We always encourage students to be cognizant of who’s coming in behind them, making sure they recognize them.”

When police got to Reynolds Hall, the surveillance video showed the two suspects walking in to Reynolds Hall, but it didn’t show them leaving. Police now believe the suspects hid in the dorm for almost 40 minutes while they changed their clothes and walked out.

No one was hurt and police wouldn’t say what items the suspects stole.

“I’m a little more shaken up now, because I know the severity of the situation, but honestly these are the sort of thins you can’t predict that will happen, considering we’re on a college campus,” said Camille Long, a freshman who lives in Reynolds Hall. “This is not the first time there’s been an incident where someone was robbed by gunpoint, but it is pretty scary that it happened in our dorm, which is supposed to be a secure location.”

Police say both men are carrying hand guns. If you see them, call 911 right away.