PHOTO GALLERY: Send us your ‘super blue blood moon’ pictures!

During the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, Americans can enjoy an incredibly rare celestial event called a “super blue blood moon.”

The Moon will enter the outer part of Earth’s shadow at 5:51 a.m. EST, but it reportedly won’t be all that noticeable. The darker part of Earth’s shadow will begin to blanket part of the Moon with a reddish tint at 6:48 a.m. EST, but the Moon will set less than a half-hour later, according to NASA.

“So your best opportunity if you live in the East is to head outside about 6:45 a.m. and get to a high place to watch the start of the eclipse — make sure you have a clear line of sight to the horizon in the west-northwest, opposite from where the Sun will rise,” said Gordon Johnston, program executive and lunar blogger at NASA Headquarters in Washington.