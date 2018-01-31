× North Carolina man allegedly shoots, kills man trying to rob wife

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of fatally shooting another man who was trying to rob his wife, according to WTVD.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home in Fayetteville.

Officers say the robbery suspect was shot after knocking on the couple’s door and attempting to rob the woman. Police confirmed the husband pulled the trigger.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

The identity of the man who was shot has not been released.