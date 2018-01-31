NC woman who was volunteer firefighter dies from flu

BEAR GRASS, N.C. — A 43-year-old North Carolina woman has died from flu complications, according to WNCT.

Dawn Harrison, of Bear Grass, worked as a volunteer firefighter and an accounting clerk at East Carolina University. Harrison, who was the Bear Grass Fire Rescue’s first female firefighter, had been with the department since 1998.

“Harrison was a well-known figure in Bear Grass and will be greatly missed,” said Kurt Honican, a first-responder and chaplain with Bear Grass Fire Rescue.

ECU School of Music Director Chris Ulffers released a statement on Harrison’s passing:

“Dawn Harrison was a great friend and valued employee of the East Carolina University School of Music. As her colleagues we are shocked and saddened by her passing. ECU joins her family and community in mourning our shared loss.”

She is survived by her husband and 12-year-old son, WITN reports.