NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram home after serious car crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram is back home, more than a month after being seriously injured in a car crash in Asheville, WLOS reports.

A police report said Ingram collided with a pick-up truck driven by a 36-year-old man from Henderson, North Carolina. The crash happened just a few hundred feet from the former Asheville Motor Speedway. There were no other serious injuries in the crash.

His daughter Ingrid announced that he is now home with his wife Aline.

Ingram was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014.