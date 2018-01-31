Multiple students taken to hospital after pepper spray sprayed at Carver High basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Multiple students were taken to the hospital after pepper spray was sprayed at a Carver High School basketball game Wednesday night, according to Winston-Salem police officers on scene.

Winston-Salem police, fire and EMS came to the high school around 9:30 p.m. after the pepper spray was sprayed.

Officers could not provide an exact number, but said multiple students were taken to Brenner Children's Hospital for treatment.

Carver High School was hosting Winston-Salem Prep when it happened.

No other details have been released.