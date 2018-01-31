Man wins $1M on scratch-off ticket, dies 3 weeks later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIDNEY, N.Y. -- A New York man who won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket died just weeks after claiming the prize, according to WABC.

Donald Savastano won the money on the New York Lottery's Merry Millionaire ticket. He had a few things he wanted to do with the money, including funding his retirement.

"I’m probably going to go get a new truck and I don't know probably go on vacation," he said.

Dannielle Scott, the cashier of the store where he won the money said his plans also included a trip to the doctor.

"He was self-employed. He didn't have insurance, he hadn't been feeling good for a while I guess, and when he got the money he went into the doctor."

During the doctor visit, he learned he had brain and lung cancer.

Savastano died on Friday, just 23 days after winning the lottery.

"He was known for his high-quality work and perfectionism. He always tried to reach out and help those he could by teaching them "the right way to do things," his family wrote in his obituary.