Local custodian uses her artistic talents to brighten up school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As soon as the buses pull in, Lynn Wyeth is waiting to greet students outside Gateway Education Center.

As the lead custodian, she usually arrives at the school around 4 a.m. to begin her daily responsibilities.

Keeping the building in top shape is a big part of her job, but it’s how she does it that makes her stand out.

Wyeth uses her artistic talents to paint pictures to help enhance the school’s appearance.

Some of her paintings are on ceiling tiles, while others are on windows throughout the school.

She enjoys seeing the students’ reactions to her work.

Wyeth believes the artwork helps the building maintain a welcoming atmosphere.

“It's important that when you walk in here you see what we represent and who we represent,” she said.

She also donates her art to help with school fundraisers.

Wyeth is a talented artist, but people can also count on her sharp eyes.

Near the end of summer break, there was a fire at the school that damaged a classroom.

“That was a pretty significant fire, Lynn was out here, beat the firemen out here,” Principal Sara Nachtrab said.

Nachtrab says Wyeth worked diligently to get the classroom ready in time for the first day of school.

Wyeth’s daily passion for what she does is why the school decided she deserved district-wide recognition.

She was named January’s employee of the month for Guilford County Schools.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” she said. “It's rewarding every day you come in this building.”

Wyeth has worked at Gateway Education Center for 28 years.