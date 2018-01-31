× Field of potential Panthers investors narrowed to 6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The sale of the Carolina Panthers could come quickly after the Super Bowl on Sunday, according to WSOC.

Rumors have swirled about investors showing interest but Charlotte City Councilman James Mitchell said the field has narrowed to six.

“I think that it has been very clear from those that we have spoken to that there are two local groups and the other four are outside of the state of North Carolina,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell also said the NFL has expressed strong interest in having a minority partner as a member of the new ownership group.

He stressed that the city has a “no” vote.

League owners will vote, hoping to have new ownership in place before the NFL draft in April.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced plans to sell the team after it was revealed that he is being investigated for workplace misconduct.

Sports Illustrated reported that at least four former Panthers employees have received “significant” monetary settlements due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by Richardson.