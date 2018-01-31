Delicious easy-to-make dishes for friends and family

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From Bacon-wrapped shrimp to delicious sliders, friends and family will love these dishes. Shannon Smith stopped by Big Burger Spot in Greensboro on this Recipe Wednesday.

Bacon-wrapped Buffalo Shrimp

  • 1 pound of large peeled and deveined shrimp
  • ½ pound applewood smoked bacon
  • 1 cup BBS buffalo sauce

Directions:

  1. Marinate shrimp in buffalo sauce for 10 minutes
  2. Wrap each shrimp with bacon and skewer
  3. Grill until bacon is crispy
  4. Serve with blue cheese dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

  • 16 ounces of mayo
  • 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
  • 1/4 cup Worchester sauce
  • 8 ounces whole milk
  • ½ tablespoon Black Pepper
  • ½ pound favorite blue cheese

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients and refrigerate

Bison Meatloaf Sliders

  • 2.5 lbs ground buffalo meat (Bison)
  • 3 teaspoons garlic cloves minced
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 1 small sweet onion, finely minced
  • 1 tablespoons black pepper
  • 1 3/4 Panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 cups parmesan cheese, grated
  • 3/4 tablespoons salt
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 cup boar and castle sauce
  • 1 tablespoons oregano
  • 1 tablespoons basil
  • 2 tablespoons no salt seasoning
  • 1/2 cup tri-color peppers minced
  • 1/2 Cup mushrooms minced

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly
  2. Form into 3-4-ounce patties and grill t the desired temp
  3. Serve with bread of choice topped with BBS Spicy Savory Sauce.

BBS Spicy Savory Sauce

  • 1 finely chopped onion
  • ½ cup chopped celery
  • 1/3 cup shredded carrots
  • 4 diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup catsup
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 cup favorite bbq sauce
  • 1 teaspoon garlic
  • ¾ tablespoon brown mustard
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 can chipotle sauce
  • 2 tablespoons cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons butter

Directions:

  1. Sauté celery, carrots, and onions in butter until tender
  2. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 20 minutes
  3. Serve over meatloaf

Guacamole

  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 4 ripe avocados pitted and diced
  • ¼ cup sliced jalapenos minced
  • 1 small red onion minced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 cup diced fresh tomatoes
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly and chill
  2. Serve with your favorite chips

Grilled Portobello Veggie Wrap

  • Marinate portobello, zucchini, red onions, green and red peppers in balsamic vinaigrette dressing and grill until tender
  • Cool veggies and cut into small pieces and mix together
  • Warm your choice of wrap and spread parmesan garlic mayo on the wrap
  • Place 6 ounces of grilled veggies on the wrap
  • Top with spinach and tomato and roll wrap tightly
  • Cut into pieces and serve

Parmesan Garlic Mayo Recipe

  • One cup mayo
  • ½ tablespoon lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon minced garlic
  • ½ teaspoon oregano
  • ½ tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 oz. shredded parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients together thoroughly and chill for 2 hours