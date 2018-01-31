Delicious easy-to-make dishes for friends and family
GREENSBORO, N.C. — From Bacon-wrapped shrimp to delicious sliders, friends and family will love these dishes. Shannon Smith stopped by Big Burger Spot in Greensboro on this Recipe Wednesday.
Bacon-wrapped Buffalo Shrimp
- 1 pound of large peeled and deveined shrimp
- ½ pound applewood smoked bacon
- 1 cup BBS buffalo sauce
Directions:
- Marinate shrimp in buffalo sauce for 10 minutes
- Wrap each shrimp with bacon and skewer
- Grill until bacon is crispy
- Serve with blue cheese dressing
Blue Cheese Dressing
- 16 ounces of mayo
- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
- 1/4 cup Worchester sauce
- 8 ounces whole milk
- ½ tablespoon Black Pepper
- ½ pound favorite blue cheese
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients and refrigerate
Bison Meatloaf Sliders
- 2.5 lbs ground buffalo meat (Bison)
- 3 teaspoons garlic cloves minced
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1 small sweet onion, finely minced
- 1 tablespoons black pepper
- 1 3/4 Panko breadcrumbs
- 1 cups parmesan cheese, grated
- 3/4 tablespoons salt
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup boar and castle sauce
- 1 tablespoons oregano
- 1 tablespoons basil
- 2 tablespoons no salt seasoning
- 1/2 cup tri-color peppers minced
- 1/2 Cup mushrooms minced
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly
- Form into 3-4-ounce patties and grill t the desired temp
- Serve with bread of choice topped with BBS Spicy Savory Sauce.
BBS Spicy Savory Sauce
- 1 finely chopped onion
- ½ cup chopped celery
- 1/3 cup shredded carrots
- 4 diced tomatoes
- 1 cup catsup
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 cup favorite bbq sauce
- 1 teaspoon garlic
- ¾ tablespoon brown mustard
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 can chipotle sauce
- 2 tablespoons cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)
- 2 tablespoons butter
Directions:
- Sauté celery, carrots, and onions in butter until tender
- Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 20 minutes
- Serve over meatloaf
Guacamole
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 4 ripe avocados pitted and diced
- ¼ cup sliced jalapenos minced
- 1 small red onion minced
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 cup diced fresh tomatoes
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly and chill
- Serve with your favorite chips
Grilled Portobello Veggie Wrap
- Marinate portobello, zucchini, red onions, green and red peppers in balsamic vinaigrette dressing and grill until tender
- Cool veggies and cut into small pieces and mix together
- Warm your choice of wrap and spread parmesan garlic mayo on the wrap
- Place 6 ounces of grilled veggies on the wrap
- Top with spinach and tomato and roll wrap tightly
- Cut into pieces and serve
Parmesan Garlic Mayo Recipe
- One cup mayo
- ½ tablespoon lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ½ tablespoon olive oil
- 1 oz. shredded parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients together thoroughly and chill for 2 hours
