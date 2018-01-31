× 3 face murder charges after Thomasville woman’s overdose death

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are facing murder charges after a Thomasville woman’s overdose death in 2017, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

William Junious Corder, 35, Jessica Elizabeth Goins, 34, and Timothy Allen Hamrick, 45, all of Thomasville, are each charged with second-degree murder.

On June 18, 2017, officers came to 313 Maple Lane off Black Lake Road to investigate a possible overdose death. Deputies found 39-year-old Hilda Marie Meadows, of the residence, dead.

Corder and Goins provided the opioids to Meadows and Hamrick, and Hamrick injected the drugs into Meadows, according to the sheriff’s office.

Corder and Goins have been arrested and are each being held under $200,000 bonds.

Deputies are still looking for Hamrick and ask anyone with information on where he is to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 242-2105.